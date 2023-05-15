Long considered an alternative currency and safe haven, gold purchases among investors have exploded over the past month in Asia’s trading hubs. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Genuinely worried’ Asian investors flock to safe haven gold amid US dollar woes
- Long seen as a safe-haven asset, gold has soared in popularity over the past month among investors in Asia’s trading hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong
- Bank collapses in March and a potential US debt default compounded concerns of a looming credit crunch, driving investors towards the precious metal
Long considered an alternative currency and safe haven, gold purchases among investors have exploded over the past month in Asia’s trading hubs. Photo: Felix Wong