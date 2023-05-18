An aircraft approaches Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Tourists are once more flocking to Japan, but some entry points are struggling to cope with the influx. Photo: Reuters
No flying high for Japan’s post-Covid airports, with tourists greeted by lack of staff and queues
- Hundreds of airport workers left the sector when airports shut down in the early stages of the pandemic; even before that, pay and conditions were not the best
- As government sets up a special task force, travel expert says problems were ‘avoidable’ and Japan could have done better by watching ‘case studies’ elsewhere
An aircraft approaches Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Tourists are once more flocking to Japan, but some entry points are struggling to cope with the influx. Photo: Reuters