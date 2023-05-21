An Indian commuter checks her mobile phone as she walks along a path in Srinagar. Many Asian women are running small businesses, often alongside other work, with digital payments helping them to increase their incomes. File photo: AFP
An Indian commuter checks her mobile phone as she walks along a path in Srinagar. Many Asian women are running small businesses, often alongside other work, with digital payments helping them to increase their incomes. File photo: AFP
Women and gender
This Week in Asia /  Economics

‘Silver lining’: Asian women profit from pandemic-fuelled rise of digital payments

  • Online transactions that increased during the pandemic are driving transformation, with the support of the UN-backed ‘Better Than Cash Alliance’
  • The digital-account ownership gender gap has narrowed for the first time since tracking began, the World Bank’s Global Financial Inclusion Index shows

Biman Mukherji
Biman Mukherji

Updated: 11:30am, 21 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian commuter checks her mobile phone as she walks along a path in Srinagar. Many Asian women are running small businesses, often alongside other work, with digital payments helping them to increase their incomes. File photo: AFP
An Indian commuter checks her mobile phone as she walks along a path in Srinagar. Many Asian women are running small businesses, often alongside other work, with digital payments helping them to increase their incomes. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE