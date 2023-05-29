A view of Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan cuts red tape for private jets, superyachts for smooth-sailing luxury travel
- Japan wants to simplify landing regulations at airports for foreign-registered jets as part of its broader drive to attract big-spending tourists
- Wealthy tourists made up only 0.9 per cent of all foreign arrivals to Japan in 2019, but they accounted for 11.5 per cent of total tourist spending
