Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore before crossing the causeway to Malaysia’s southern Johor state. Singapore and Malaysia share one of the busiest overland borders in the world. Photo: AFP
‘It’s a lot cheaper’: Singaporeans plan holidays as Malaysian ringgit plunges amid US debt woes
- Singaporeans are taking advantage of the weak ringgit for more trips across the border, triggering a shortage of the currency
- Malaysians are demanding answers to the ringgit’s poor performance, which could be due to factors including a less aggressive monetary policy, an economist notes
Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore before crossing the causeway to Malaysia’s southern Johor state. Singapore and Malaysia share one of the busiest overland borders in the world. Photo: AFP