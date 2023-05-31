China ’s tourism recovery is shaping up to be a big boost for sustainability as a shift in travel trends by the world’s largest group of travellers promises to open up untapped market segments worldwide, experts said. Outbound travel from China has been picking up since the country opened its borders earlier this year, although volumes lag behind 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, when Chinese visitors accounted for 14 per cent of global tourism spending. The market went into virtual hibernation during three years of lockdowns, when people were mostly travelling to domestic destinations or not travelling at all. While a full return to pre-pandemic travel abroad is expected only by the end of 2023 or early next year, a silver lining is the shift to increased demand for experiences that do less harm to the planet. I am very optimistic that China will become the number one source market [for tourists] again Wolfgang Georg Arlt, China Outbound Tourism Research Institute “I am very optimistic that China will become the number one source market again and the recovery in travel will be sustainable and meaningful,” said Wolfgang Georg Arlt, CEO of the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute in Germany’s Hamburg, which has helped worldwide destinations and firms attract Chinese tourists for 20 years. Arlt, who recently retired from a tenure at a German university, gives guest lectures abroad, including at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Chinese tourists would often travel in big groups which earned them a bad name of putting pressure on fragile ecosystems, he said, but now more people want to travel in smaller groups and stay in a single location rather than different places on package tours. “This old idea of Chinese tourists travelling in big coaches, and eating only Chinese food is becoming less and less [common],” Arlt said. Chinese travellers shun tour groups for free and easy trips to Southeast Asia Instead, more visitors from China want to pursue the likes of nature photography, golf and camping in forests, he said, and experience local culture through homestays. South and Southeast Asian countries including Thailand , Indonesia , the Maldives and Nepal , as well as European destinations, are anticipating a big rebound in tourism revenue following China’s reopening, but they will need to play to the demands of environmentally-conscious Chinese travellers, Arlt said. Tour operators will also need to offer authentic cultural experiences and be open to ideas like visitors going shopping for food with hotel chefs and cooking local dishes with them. Many more Chinese people speak English these days or have apps on their phones which help to translate and communicate with local people, he added. ‘Market has changed’ Hotels can also attract the new breed of travellers by showcasing their efforts for greening the planet such as by using renewable energy or recycling plastic rubbish, Arlt said. “The tourism industry has to understand how the market has changed,” he said. Tourism destinations have been concerned by a relatively slow pickup in the number of Chinese tourists, but they do not realise that visa delays and capacity constraints such as the number of aircraft available have hobbled the recovery, he added. Domestic travel during a five-day “Golden Week” holiday in May surged to around pre-pandemic levels, indicating that a wider recovery in outbound travel is likely in the coming months. Chinese travellers are taking sustainability increasingly seriously Hannah Pearson, tourism expert According to a May 29 report by risk assessment firm Moody’s, tourism and consumer services companies have benefited the most from China’s reopening, after the sudden disruption to business caused by the pandemic. “We expect these sectors will continue to have revenue growth moderately higher than or equal to GDP growth,” Moody’s said. Chinese outbound travellers are more likely to travel in families and are likely to seek out new cultural experiences, concurred Honggen Xiao, a professor in the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. “Smaller groups allow them more travel flexibility. On the other hand, it makes making travel arrangements easier,” he said. “This may open up the potential for the outbound market.” Families, especially from urban areas, are likely to be more conscious about environmentally-friendly lodging facilities, Xiao said. They are also more likely to opt for offbeat locations, he added. There are already signs that Chinese travellers are taking part in sustainable tourism, said Kelly Shen, business director for travel and lifestyle at Gusto Collective, a leading brand technology group. For example, some are paying more for eco-friendly travel options such as green transport and responsible wildlife tourism. “Some Chinese travel players are investing to offer sustainable travel packages and promote sustainable tourism practices,” she said. Southeast Asia primed for growth The recovery in outbound travel is still nascent but discernible in certain locations like Thailand, where Chinese tourist arrivals have exceeded 1 million since the start of the year, according to a Bloomberg report this week. Southeast Asia is better prepared than long-haul destinations like Europe or North America “because of proximity and cultural similarities” Xiao said. But the region’s tourism industry must work hard to ensure it can meet the changed demands placed on it. “We are seeing an increasing number of hotels and tour operators pursue sustainability certifications to demonstrate their commitment to responsible tourism,” said Hannah Pearson, director of Pear Anderson, which specialises in advising on tourism strategies for Southeast Asia. Smarter destinations and tourism operators who watched consumer trends during the pandemic “will have realised that their long-held preconceptions about Chinese outbound travellers – that they like to travel in big groups, and only care about shopping and taking vanity photos – is long outdated”, Pearson said. “Chinese travellers are taking sustainability increasingly seriously,” she added. Blessed with natural resources, Southeast Asia can position itself as the centre of sustainable tourism in Asia, she said, highlighting that on May 24 Unesco designated an additional six national parks in the region as Global Geoparks. These areas combine conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities. There are almost 200, across some 50 nations. The new sustainable travel trend is also creating opportunities for filling up “empty months and empty areas” – or slack periods and offbeat locations – as Chinese tourists are increasingly open to new ideas, unlike many European tourists who have fixed preferences like going to a beach in the summer, Arlt said. How Malaysia came to have a French city in the rainforest – thanks to Mahathir For example, the Camino de Santiago in Spain, a 100km-plus walking pilgrimage to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela – where the remains of apostle Saint James the Elder are said to be – can be marketed in China because it has a large Christian population, he added. After three years of pent-up demand, he said wealthier Chinese travellers are also likely to be willing to spend more. Others say the speed with which different segments of the tourism industry respond to shifting patterns of demand is bound to vary. Gary Bowerman, director of Check-In Asia, a travel consulting and consumer research firm, said some “will lead the way, others will lag behind”. “It will be fascinating to watch the speed with which Chinese tourists align themselves with responsible travel providers, because this could frame the way global tourism faces up to the challenges ahead.”