PricewaterhouseCoopers is embroiled in a scandal over the misuse of confidential Australian government tax plans. Photo: Reuters
Can PwC tide over trust crisis as tax leak scandal rages in Australia?
- The accounting giant’s CEO and nine partners have stepped down after the company was accused of disclosing confidential government tax information to private clients
- The scandal also raised questions over ethics at deep-pocket big four firms and revealed departments tasked to probe PwC gave hefty contracts to the company battling to save its image
PricewaterhouseCoopers is embroiled in a scandal over the misuse of confidential Australian government tax plans. Photo: Reuters