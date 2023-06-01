Anti-dumping duties imposed on barley in 2020 after bilateral relations deteriorated had rendered the export uncompetitive in the Chinese market. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia ‘hopeful’ barley exports to China will resume soon as talks go ‘in right direction’ amid warming ties
- Australia’s trade minister said on Thursday that Beijing had indicated its review of anti-dumping duties would soon be complete
- The duties, which were imposed in 2020 amid a deterioration in relations, had rendered Australian barley exports uncompetitive in the Chinese market
Anti-dumping duties imposed on barley in 2020 after bilateral relations deteriorated had rendered the export uncompetitive in the Chinese market. Photo: Bloomberg