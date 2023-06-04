Advertisements for crypto exchange in Hong Kong. Asia’s financial hubs Hong Kong and Singapore are well-positioned to emerge as new centres of the global cryptocurrency system following a crackdown on companies in the US. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Singapore, Hong Kong could emerge as crypto hubs as US cracks down on industry

  • Singapore was one of the first nations to establish regulations for the industry, while Hong Kong’s proximity to China could give it an edge
  • Amid the US SEC’s fines, penalties against crypto-lending firms and bank officials’ tough talk, the US has yet to establish regulations for the industry

Biman Mukherji
Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Jun, 2023

