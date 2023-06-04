Cambodia also receives development aid from Chin. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia also receives development aid from Chin. Photo: Xinhua
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China tops development finance in Southeast Asia, faces more competition for regional influence: report

  • China provided less infrastructure investment in 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic and as many projects, like those in its Belt and Road Initiative, did not deliver
  • While China has out-signed traditional donors in terms of investment value, partners like the US, Europe, Japan typically do better with actual delivery

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 9:24pm, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodia also receives development aid from Chin. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia also receives development aid from Chin. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE