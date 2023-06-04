Cambodia also receives development aid from Chin. Photo: Xinhua
China tops development finance in Southeast Asia, faces more competition for regional influence: report
- China provided less infrastructure investment in 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic and as many projects, like those in its Belt and Road Initiative, did not deliver
- While China has out-signed traditional donors in terms of investment value, partners like the US, Europe, Japan typically do better with actual delivery
