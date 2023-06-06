Analysts say that Asia needs to boost renewables as oil prices are set to rally. Photo: Shutterstock
Surging global oil prices offer ‘significant promise’ for Asia’s green energy growth – but challenges remain

  • Asia has faced the brunt of fluctuating oil supplies, with China and India having tried to cushion the impact by buying discounted Russian oil
  • With few alternatives, Asian nations may have to bolster renewable energy development, observers said

Biman Mukherji
Updated: 10:53am, 6 Jun, 2023

