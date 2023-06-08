Office workers look at their mobile phones in Seoul. South Korea and China have some of the highest internet speeds in Asia. Photo: Reuters
As South Korea, China top Asia-Pacific internet speeds, can ‘very proud’ 5G roll-out extend to rest of region?
- Some nations in Asia such as Singapore and Thailand have strong governmental support in rolling out 5G networks, while others like Indonesia do not
- The high cost of deployment also makes it hard for poorer nations such as Bangladesh to justify the returns on a 5G investment – let alone 6G
