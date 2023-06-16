An inspection train runs on Indonesia’s new high-speed railway in November. When will it open to the public? Photo: Xinhua
Delayed China-backed Indonesia railway is due to launch soon. But is it really ‘under control?’
- Jakarta aimed to begin high speed train’s operations last November but with major Belt and Road project unfinished, June became new date, followed by August
- Government now denies that consultants say scheme could be further delayed until January, amid issues including incomplete testing and unfinished stations
