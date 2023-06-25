Shipping containers at the Port of Brisbane in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Shipping containers at the Port of Brisbane in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Australia-Asean trade ties set for turning point: ‘now, there’s a different appetite’

  • Businesses rushing to find alternative manufacturing hubs outside China and maturing of Asean economies could change Australian mindsets, former trade chief Andrew Robb says
  • Entrepreneurs call for more exchanges, business matching and government support in Australia’s pursuit of more economic opportunities in Asia

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 2:08pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shipping containers at the Port of Brisbane in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Shipping containers at the Port of Brisbane in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE