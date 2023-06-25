Shipping containers at the Port of Brisbane in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia-Asean trade ties set for turning point: ‘now, there’s a different appetite’
- Businesses rushing to find alternative manufacturing hubs outside China and maturing of Asean economies could change Australian mindsets, former trade chief Andrew Robb says
- Entrepreneurs call for more exchanges, business matching and government support in Australia’s pursuit of more economic opportunities in Asia
