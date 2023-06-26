A dump truck loads raw nickel ore at a mining site in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province. Indonesia is doubling down on its decision to ban exports of bauxite ore but it might struggle to replicate the success it has had with nickel ore. Photo: Reuters
As Indonesia stands by bauxite ore ban, can it replicate nickel success?
- The ban is part of a ‘downstreaming policy’ to boost revenue from raw materials by requiring miners and producers to build onshore refining facilities
- China, Indonesia’s primary importer of bauxite, could file a complaint about the ban at the WTO, but analysts say such a move would be drastic
A dump truck loads raw nickel ore at a mining site in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province. Indonesia is doubling down on its decision to ban exports of bauxite ore but it might struggle to replicate the success it has had with nickel ore. Photo: Reuters