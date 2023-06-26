A gantry crane moves a shipping container at Port Botany in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Lazy investments’ among weak links in Australia-Asean business ties, industry insiders say

  • Many of Australia’s biggest investors lack exposure and presence in the region, say experts at the Australia-Asean Business Forum in Sydney
  • Southeast Asian investors at the forum call for more Australian technology and innovation know-how to be incorporated into the region’s key growth areas

Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 8:49pm, 26 Jun, 2023

A gantry crane moves a shipping container at Port Botany in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
