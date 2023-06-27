A street vendor prepares food in Colombo. Sri Lanka obtained US$2.9 billion worth of financing from the IMF in March. Photo: AP
A street vendor prepares food in Colombo. Sri Lanka obtained US$2.9 billion worth of financing from the IMF in March. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka takes a 5-day holiday to manage economic shocks as domestic debt-restructuring looms

  • The cash-strapped nation will begin to restructure its domestic debt this week after obtaining US$2.9 billion worth of financing from the IMF in March
  • But many remain concerned about potential impacts on the financial markets – and question who will truly bear the brunt of the debt restructuring

Dimuthu Attanayake
Updated: 12:07pm, 27 Jun, 2023

