The sudden announcement this week that major semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp is to be bought by Japan Investment Corp (JIC), a powerful government-backed fund, caught industry watchers off guard. But Monday’s development makes sense, observers say, at a time of growing global tension in the semiconductor sector – and it may well be the first of a number of similar deals. JSR confirmed the deal after a board meeting called to discuss the offer from JIC, which is overseen by the trade ministry. The fund’s majority shareholder is the government. Media reports suggested JSR initially approached it with the outline of the proposal, which on Tuesday valued the company at 909 billion yen (US$6.3 billion), a significant improvement on the market’s estimation of its value – some US$4.7 billion – at the close of trading in Tokyo on Friday evening. JSR, which operates in Japan and overseas, holds a 30 per cent share of the global market of photoresists, a chemical agent critical to the manufacture of semiconductors and an area in which Japan is a world-leader. Photoresists are applied to silicon wafers, which are used in integrated circuits and enhance the performance of semiconductors. In a press conference on Monday evening, JSR CEO Eric Johnson said the company has recognised for some time the need to restructure as research and development costs mount and competitors make advances. He added that as a government-backed entity, JSR – which started out making synthetic rubber more than half a century ago – would be able to carry out the required reforms but also help to advance the industry more broadly. Chip race touches off spending spree, led by Intel’s US$50-billion campaign From the Japanese government’s perspective, the acquisition fits neatly with an aggressive policy of protecting the nation’s existing advanced technologies and developing next-generation capabilities. The need for government intervention has become more acute as the US and China face off in the semiconductor sector and chips increasingly become a strategic commodity crucial to Japan’s economic security. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference in Tokyo on June 21 that it was “vital to secure an industrial base of semiconductor technology in Japan, not only to strengthen industrial competitiveness but also from the standpoints of decarbonisation and economic security”. Kazuto Suzuki, a professor of science and technology policy at the University of Tokyo, said he thought the deal “caught everyone by surprise, but, when you look at it, it’s understandable why the government has taken this step”. “The government wants to protect important technologies from potential foreign buyouts, particularly if they are from China, and also to protect these companies from potentially being broken up by business investors,” he said. With such a dominant position in the global photoresist market, JSR Corp would clearly fall into the category of a strategic national interest, he added. “The government will obviously also want to protect and maintain that superiority in the market, so it’s not just about protecting the technology, it’s also a question of retaining market share.” Damian Thong, head of Japan equity research at the Macquarie Group in Tokyo, said governments around the world are stepping in to protect their semiconductor industries. How rising industrial policy gave Arizona the economic heft to land TSMC deal “The announcement caught us by surprise but I definitely think that there is going to be more focus on this area moving forward, particularly in certain areas of bottleneck capabilities,” he said. “And it will not just be governments that want to reinforce these sectors, but investors as well.” No one can afford to be left behind in critical technology, he added. The Japanese government updated its strategy covering semiconductors and the electronics industry in early June, setting a target of increasing annual domestic sales of semiconductor products threefold to a value of more than 15 trillion yen (US$104.4 billion). Tokyo is also extending generous financial support to foreign and domestic companies to set up fabrication plants, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co announcing in early June that it will start building a second facility in Japan , in Kumamoto in the south. The government is helping out with funding of the firm’s first plant in the prefecture to the tune of 476 billion yen (US$3.3 billion). A number of other developments are also under way, including the establishment last year of semiconductor manufacturer Rapidus Corp , with additional funding from eight Japanese tech firms for the construction of a state-of-the-art production plant in Hokkaido. Under the terms of this week’s agreement, JIC will launch a 4,350 yen (US$30) per share tender offer in December and JSR will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the next financial year, a government source told the Asahi newspaper. Academic Suzuki said the decisiveness with which the Japanese government has acted to secure an organisation that fulfils an important national policy role suggests that more similar acquisitions may occur in the future. “The next round could very well see the government move to protect companies that produce the materials required for advanced semiconductors because it needs to maintain its superiority in the market,” he said.