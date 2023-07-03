Resource exports from Australia , the biggest commodity and energy exporter in the Asia-Pacific, are set to fall as the country faces a slowing global economy and weaker demand from its largest trading partner China , according to a new forecast. In the latest “Resources and Energy Quarterly” report released on Monday, Australia’s industry department estimated the country’s export earnings to fall from a record A$460 billion (US$307.3 billion) in 2022-23, to A$390 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, and then further to A$344 billion in 2024-25. Falling energy and commodity prices were driving most of the decline as the world economy contracted “under the impact of tighter monetary conditions in major Western economies”, the report said. It added China’s weaker-than-expected rebound in economic activity following Covid-19 lockdowns had also contributed to shrinking prices. “Slower world economic growth and improving supply conditions are driving most commodity prices lower. Tighter monetary policy is causing a slowdown in economic growth in the major Western economies, where labour markets have been tight,” it said. “The end of China’s dynamic zero-Covid policy in December 2022 has, so far, not seen the strong rebound most expected.” Australia’s resources exports and mining sector – which make up about 14 per cent of the nation’s GDP and two-thirds of its merchandise exports – are the bellwethers of its economy and heavily reliant on Chinese demand, particularly for iron ore. The outlook for that demand, however, is not optimistic, according to the report. Apart from having a weaker rebound, China faced problems such as low savings, youth unemployment and high local government debt that signalled further weaknesses in its economy already compounded by lower exports from softer Western markets, the paper said. Chinese steel consumption was expected to rise following a recovery in property investment and new infrastructure projects, but after a surge in the March quarter, steel output fell in April and May. “The anticipated recovery in China’s residential property sector – which accounts for around 35-40 per cent of the country’s total steel consumption – has been disappointing so far in 2023,” the report said. “Indicators suggest that the next year is likely to be one of consolidation and gradual recovery in China’s property sector, rather than a strong rebound.” Consequently, prices of both iron ore and coking coal – key Australian exports to China and materials used in steel manufacturing – had declined, the report said. ‘No magic wand’: normalising Australia-China trade proves a challenge Iron prices are now hovering around US$100 a tonne, a sharp contrast to the record of US$230 a tonne in mid-2021, when an industrial stimulus to jump-start the Chinese economy after the pandemic outbreak kicked in. On the other hand, other Asian countries in the region, while not as big a producer or importer as China, are set to push up steel production. India and Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia were set to boost steel production, which could in turn lift demand for Australian resources, the report said. Australian thermal coal exports – another major resource export to China – which restarted following a stabilisation of political tensions, had not returned to levels in 2019 before relations soured, the report added.