He said his office was working with its Chinese counterpart to procure a list of exporters and would share this information with the KPK.

The nickel ore could have been transported to various ports in China using falsified documentation that misrepresented the product as processed nickel, such as nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Meidy Katrin Lengkey, the secretary general of the Indonesian Nickel Mining Association, told CNBC Indonesia.

While processed nickel exports are still legal, Jakarta imposed a ban on exporting nickel ore in January 2020 as part of a value-added strategy to generate more revenue from raw materials by requiring miners and producers to build refining facilities onshore.

Since that ban was implemented, Indonesia has earned billions of dollars from stainless steel producers, battery-makers and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers – mainly from China – that have set up smelters or other nickel processing facilities on its shores.

The country holds 21 million tonnes of proven reserves of the mineral – nearly a quarter of the world’s total – according to the US Geological Survey.

A worker works on a ferronickel production line in Weda Bay Industrial Park, North Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua

But experts say a primary reason for the illegal nickel trade activity might be due to sellers finding domestic prices are not nearly as competitive as international prices.

Some miners might be producing nickel at a higher rate than could be absorbed by local smelters, said Ahmad Zuhdi Dwi Kusuma, a mining industry analyst from Indonesia’s state-owned lender Bank Mandiri.

They might also be seeing less profits when trying to sell domestically, and choose instead to sell their surplus product to buyers abroad, he added.

In 2021 and 2022, the benchmark price for nickel ore extracted domestically (HPM) was frequently about half of the prevailing international market price.

According to data analytics company Trading Economics, the international price reached a peak of US$48,226 per tonne in March 2022, while the HPM was at US$23,537 per tonne.

A nickel smelting facility in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi. Photo: AFP

“There are two things that should be done to stop these illegal exports – tighten the monitoring of exports, and make the price of nickel ore sold domestically more competitive,” Zuhdi said.

“The government might have to create some sort of price protection mechanism, including floor and ceiling prices, so that both miners and producers equally benefit,” said Rizkia Darmawan, an analyst at Mirae Asset capital markets firm in Jakarta.

This incident was unlikely to change the government’s stance on the export ban, experts said.

“This is one of the first steps for Indonesia to export value-added products,” Rizkia said. “And this is a long-term play.”

Zuhdi said any sensible change to the export policy would potentially involve “sky-high tariffs”.

Indonesia – which recently also placed a ban on bauxite ore, and is set to follow suit with copper, tin and gold – has stood by its policy even in the face of resistance from the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In June, the IMF advised Indonesia to phase out its policy on mineral export bans, saying that it posed the risk of destabilising “the multilateral trade system”.