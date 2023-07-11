Ukrainian farmers harvest grain in the Odesa region. The Black Sea deal, which was brokered by Turkey a year ago, allowed Ukraine to send agricultural goods from its seaports despite the war with Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s grain supplies to Asia shrink as ‘lifeline’ Black Sea deal expiry looms

  • Limited supplies from Ukraine, one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions, could drive up food prices as the deal nears expiry on July 18
  • Moscow says there are no grounds for an extension or renewal of the deal as most of Ukraine’s agricultural goods have gone to ‘well-fed countries’

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Jul, 2023

