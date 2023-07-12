A flare stack burns off unwanted excess gas at the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. Major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia are intensifying production cuts to support prices. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is energy-hungry Asia finally turning away from filthy fossil fuels to embrace the green transition?
- Experts say the inability of oil producers to raise prices through output cuts indicates Asia’s largest consumers might be abandoning oil and gas
- Renewable energy growth is also likely to fuel a shift towards electric vehicles across the region, as charging infrastructure catches up with demand
A flare stack burns off unwanted excess gas at the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. Major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia are intensifying production cuts to support prices. Photo: EPA-EFE