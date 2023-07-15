Ana Sona Sonia helps her handcuffed husband, Wahyu Dwi Nugroho, drink some water before his trial. He was reported for “hate speech” under Indonesia’s Cyber Law by a powerful religious foundation headquartered in their neighbourhood. Photo: Handout
Is Indonesia’s ‘elastic’ Cyber Law wrecking ordinary lives, destroying small businesses?
- A man spoke out on TikTok about a religious group’s ban on his business – and found himself behind bars
- Rights groups say it’s an example of how Indonesia’s 2008 Cyber Law is ‘elastic’ enough to cover all sorts of petty online disputes
