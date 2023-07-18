Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan-Saudi Arabia ties: a green-energy gambit or was ‘everything about China’?
- Japan has agreed to give Saudi Arabia’s solar-power capabilities a technological boost as the East Asian nation seeks to secure stable energy supplies
- It comes as Tokyo eyes Beijing’s growing reach in the Middle East warily. But analysts say PM Kishida wields ‘relatively little influence’ over Riyadh
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo