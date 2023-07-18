Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan-Saudi Arabia ties: a green-energy gambit or was ‘everything about China’?

  • Japan has agreed to give Saudi Arabia’s solar-power capabilities a technological boost as the East Asian nation seeks to secure stable energy supplies
  • It comes as Tokyo eyes Beijing’s growing reach in the Middle East warily. But analysts say PM Kishida wields ‘relatively little influence’ over Riyadh

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:37am, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before their talks in Jeddah on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE