Electricians work on a pylon in New Delhi. In the three years to 2022, the amount of electricity required by India’s data centres more than doubled to 722 megawatts. Photo: AFP
As India eyes a US$1 trillion digital boom, will it spawn a data-driven resource crunch?

  • The power needs of India’s data centres more than doubled over the span of three years and the momentum doesn’t look set to slow any time soon
  • State-run distributors don’t want to supply them with renewable energy, observer say, but a pivot to smaller ‘edge data centres’ could be a solution

Biman Mukherji
Updated: 9:30am, 20 Jul, 2023

