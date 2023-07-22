A trafficking victim shows the scars left by the Myanmar scam gangs’ beatings. Photo: Alastair McCready
Myanmar
Myanmar

This Week in Asia / Economics

exclusive | Survivors of Myanmar’s scam mills talk torture, death, organ harvesting – and the battle to escape

  • Footage smuggled out of the scam gangs’ crime hubs shows electrocutions, beatings and people handcuffed, blindfolded and forced to sleep in a pile
  • There’s no central government law enforcement to intervene – as rumours swirl of organ harvesting and much more besides ‘going under the radar’

Alastair McCreadyAllegra Mendelson
Alastair McCready in Mae Sotand Allegra Mendelson in Mae Sot

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Jul, 2023

