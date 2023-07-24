A model of the proposed new electric battery factory to be built in Britain is seen during Rishi Sunak’s visit to Land Rover’s base in Warwick, central England, on Wednesday. Photo: Pool/AFP
India’s Tata Group revs up Britain’s idling EV drive with US$5 billion battery plant: ‘by 2035, it will all be electric’
- Tata plans to build a 40-gigawatt battery factory that analysts say will be able to meet nearly half of Britain’s battery production needs by 2030
- It represents the single largest investment into Britain’s EV sector and is expected to create 4,000 jobs, helping PM Rishi Sunak fulfil his promises
