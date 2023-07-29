Sonya*, a tech executive at a gaming company in Australia , turned down a job offer earlier this year after her prospective employer told her she would have to be at the office every day. A single parent who has been balancing raising a daughter with her career, Sonya said the normalisation of working from home (WFH) made possible by the pandemic improved her work-life balance. Full-time physical attendance for a job is now a deal-breaker for Sonya, who used to travel one-and-a-half hours each way to and from her office in Sydney’s central business district. “It’s not just the cost of commuting, I know I am going to have lunch, two to three cups of coffee … With work from home, I am feeling happier in my private life,” she said, adding that her routine allowed her to pick up her daughter from school every day and spend time with her before she goes to bed. “In the past, everything had been about work.” The post-pandemic WFH phenomenon has taken root across the Asia-Pacific, not just in Australia, but the strength of this new working culture varies from country to country. Widespread acceptance of WFH represents a paradigm shift in the way offices are used, at a time when economies across the region and the world are slowing amid higher interest rates and a wind-down of pandemic-era spending blitzes. While economic cycles have generally been a major driver of office demand, a fresh non-economic factor is also shaping appetite this time around: employees putting their well-being before work. It’s a fundamental shift. Irrespective of a downturn, it’s the biggest change we’ve ever seen in real estate Mark Lampard, analyst The result of these two forces – changing work habits and an economic slowdown – operating in tandem is row upon row of empty desks in office tower after gleaming office tower across the region. “It’s a fundamental shift. Irrespective of a downturn, it’s the biggest change we’ve ever seen in real estate,” said Mark Lampard, Asia tenant representation managing director at property services firm Cushman & Wakefield in Singapore. “We went from being in a situation where you had occupancy rates of 90 to 100 per cent and we put everybody at home … so those two forces have absolutely driven us in a more pronounced way than we ever saw during the global financial crisis [of 2007-08].” Can downtown San Francisco emerge from its slump before the Apec summit? While not as acute in the Asia-Pacific, empty offices are becoming a concern in many Western economies, particularly the United States . In San Francisco , where a wave of mass lay-offs from tech companies has accompanied the downturn, the office vacancy rate hit a record 31.6 per cent at the end of last quarter, according to real-estate services firm CBRE. Before the pandemic, the city’s office vacancy rate was hovering around 4 per cent, but now about one in every three desks is empty. In Britain , HSBC decided to downsize and move out of its base at Canary Wharf after two decades, citing the WFH culture or hybrid working as a reason. Hong Kong ’s offices, which once had little room to spare, are now looking increasingly emptier . Though according to CBRE, lower-than-expected office demand from Chinese companies is to blame rather than WFH. Property services firm JLL said the vacancy rate for Hong Kong offices was 12.6 per cent at the end of June – more than double the 5.9 per cent it was at the end of 2019. The vacancy rate goes even higher, to 17.3 per cent, if new offices to be completed over the next 12 months are included, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Why are empty offices concerning? Like the housing market , a collapse of major asset markets such as commercial property – including offices – is a harbinger for a banking crisis, which could further drive down confidence and deepen the current global economic downturn. Years of cheap debt and low interest rates led investors to purse commercial property, in particular office towers, as they often proved more profitable than cash in the bank. Now office asset investors are being hit by both slower demand and lower rents, as well as rising interest rates. As it gets tougher to pay back the banks, investors are also struggling to refinance loans as the high cost of borrowing has lowered the value of their investments. “Office investments have long been a highly favoured asset class offering dependable risk adjusted returns. In the new post-pandemic environment, however, the sector faces a fresh range of challenges which have caused investors to question old orthodoxies,” said property services firm Savills’ Simon Smith, Nancy Wong and Adam Evennett in a note last week. The market for office real estate is moving towards a tipping point – especially in the US, where memories of the subprime mortgage crisis are evoked in the possibility of defaulting owners being forced to hand over their keys. Economists are also concerned that if a tsunami of loan defaults does occur, the US banking system may crumble, causing global contagion. But there is only a low possibility of that happening, according to a note published by DBS Bank’s chief investment office in May, which said that global banks today are better prepared and that any implosion in the office market would mostly hurt only regional banks in the US. ‘Sea of empty desks’ While not immune to slower growth and WFH practices, office demand in the Asia-Pacific has more underpinning it than in Europe or North America, say experts like Savills’ Smith, Wong and Evennett. How demand has changed also differs across international hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong – both of which have domestic and overseas demand for offices – emerging Asian markets such as Jakarta and more mature markets like Sydney and Auckland, where WFH culture has become most entrenched. Singapore can boast an office vacancy rate of just 4.3 per cent for its highest quality “grade A” offices, according to Cushman & Wakefield – though, like in other markets, this number is rising. “In my office, everyone has come back,” said a local landlord who asked not to be named, adding that WFH is not as prominent in Singapore as elsewhere. Staff had willingly returned, he said. “There isn’t a sea of empty desks mainly because Singapore has a lot of foreign interests as well as local demand.” Cushman said office demand had been driven by the “continued relocations to Singapore amid strong growth prospects in Southeast Asia, the reopening of China and continued wealth inflows to Singapore”. While the office market in rival Hong Kong has been hit by a swathe of vacancies , Singapore seems to have achieved the opposite. Major developer GuocoLand, for example, said it had secured pre-committed leases for 80 per cent of its new Guoco Midtown office tower in the city state’s central business district. “Singapore has cultivated and driven demand while everybody else has found it more challenging to do so,” Lampard said. “The government rushed very quickly to establish travel corridors and then open up for international travel to come back to Singapore.” Good transport networks also made it easier for Singaporeans to head back to the office, driving up occupancy, Lampard added. Some chinks in the armour have started to appear, however, with Singapore’s economy posting a contraction in the first quarter of the year. “While economic challenges continue to increase and the tech sector, which just six months ago the market believed to be the driver of office space demand, faces more funding troubles, rents are still rising, albeit at a pedestrian pace,” Savills said in a note in May. Why Hongkongers are in tug of war with ‘old school’ bosses over returning to office People in Hong Kong are also returning to the office – not just because transport is efficient but because their homes are small, according to Savills’ Smith. But the city is suffering from lacklustre demand for office space from mainland China combined with an exodus of foreign business amid some of the toughest Covid curbs anywhere in the world, Smith said. “Mainland demand for offices has not really returned as strongly as people had hoped and I think a lot of the reason behind that is simply the economic situation in China at the moment, which has not put businesses into an expansion mode,” he said. Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing ’s Cheung Kong Center was about 25 per cent vacant in June, according to Bloomberg. There has been a flight of tenants from the building, including Jefferies Financial Group and The Great Room, a co-working business that departed earlier this month. ‘Wait-and-see’ in Indonesia China’s slow recovery has also affected business activity and some demand for offices in Indonesia , but the pandemic did more damage, according to property agency Knight Frank Indonesia. Rina Martianti, associate director of occupier strategy and solutions at Knight Frank, said the pandemic froze business activity for two years and it remained subdued even after the borders opened. Some local businesses have also opted to adopt a hybrid WFH model and this lowered demand for office space further, Martianti said, adding that some new premium “grade-A” buildings were only 30 per cent occupied. “And we are going to have an election next year, so there’s a ‘wait-and-see’ situation [for businesses],” she said. In Indonesia’s main city of Jakarta, office occupancy stands at 73 per cent, data from Knight Frank shows, compared to 77 per cent before the pandemic. The decline has been small, so far, but occupancy rates are expected to keep falling alongside rents, according to real estate company JLL’s Asia-Pacific research team, which said in a forecast earlier this year that businesses were opting for smaller offices to save on costs and taking longer to sign leases. Australia embraces WFH In Parramatta, Sydney’s second-largest central business district that was once a red-hot office market – especially with banking tenants – leasing agent Robert Karam at commercial agency Khoury showed This Week in Asia around offices that have sat empty for a year. Karam said that since the pandemic, tenants such as government agencies had continually downsized from once-generous offices of 1,000 square metres or more to smaller ones measuring just 200 or 300 square metres. He cited a mortgage broker who moved out of a large office in the area before telling its landlord it would consider re-leasing a smaller subdivided space within the same building. As a result, landlords are now carving up their offices, and offering financial incentives to tenants – such as rent-free periods or contributions towards fitting out offices – worth up to 50 per cent of rents to entice them into signing leases. In the past, incentives worth 30 per cent of rents were considered high. “They are not happy about subdividing but if they don’t do it, they will have to wait two years for a tenant,” Karam said. The WFH culture had gripped all of Australia’s major cities, according to Anthony Khoury, Khoury’s managing director. “[Telecoms company] Telstra in Adelaide Street, Brisbane, has got nine floors, and there’s like 10 people working in it,” he said. “If you’re an owner … I’d be saying to you, ‘Look, it’s going to be tough for at least two to three years’.” Khoury said vacancies in Parramatta were approaching the highest on record, with more than 20 per cent of offices empty. Avoiding long commutes by road – the result of poor public transport provision – was one of the primary motivations for Australian office workers embracing WFH, said Tom Broderick, CBRE’s head of Australian office and capital markets research. Tech worker Sonya said she has been using the three hours a day she saves by not commuting to “finally do some exercise”. So entrenched is the WFH culture in Australia that over the past month, Commonwealth Bank employees have threatened to quit if they are forced to return to the office, while staff at Sydney’s Randwick city council revolted against management’s decision to end hybrid working. Work from home: a revolution in the making The stickiness varies across different cities. Those with fewer lockdowns during the pandemic, such as Perth and Brisbane, have had more success encouraging workers to return to the office than Melbourne and Sydney, Broderick said. Melbourne, which had the most lockdowns of any Australian city during the pandemic, posted an office vacancy rate of 16.2 per cent at the end of June. Vacancies in all the state capitals have also continued to surge, with every one but Canberra now having double-digit vacancy rates, according to research by JLL. The Australian capital has been buttressed by government leases and has a vacancy of 7.1 per cent. Companies may be hesitant to force employees back into the office as the labour market is tight and a loss of staff could be problematic, Broderick said. “I don’t think anyone is under the illusion that it’ll go back to five days a week … but I think the expectation is over the long term, it will get to a more normalised level where people instead of averaging three days a week at home, might only be averaging one day or two days.” In the meantime, office investors were not only subdividing their offices but considering converting their offices into homes, he said. Broderick, like many observers, is optimistic however that the vacancy problem will not deteriorate quickly and instead stay in a “holding pattern” – unless the current economic crisis worsens. *Last name withheld at interviewee’s request