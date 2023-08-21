Unlike other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are viewed as safe haven assets as their values are pegged to traditional currencies or other assets. Photo: Shutterstock
How Singapore’s stablecoin rules could boost crypto’s ‘mainstream’ banking role
- Industry executives say the proposed rules by the Monetary Authority of Singapore are timely and will boost investor confidence
- Recent moves by Hong Kong and Europe on rules governing stablecoins will also spur wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, according to the executives
