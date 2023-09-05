This enables buyers to avoid the politically sensitive alternative of acquiring Chinese or Russian arms, which would risk invoking Western sanctions.

How Turkey is emerging as a strong partner for Saudi Arabia and the UAE

As a Nato member, Turkey offers prospective customers access to advanced defence technologies, without the tough preconditions imposed by the likes of US and European exporters.

Turkish defence manufacturers hope to attract Asian nations interested in reducing their reliance on imported arms by offering weapons-development partnerships for military hardware such as the fifth-generation Kaan warplane, Altay main battle tank, and the L400 light aircraft carrier – the world’s first warship designed to carry drones instead of warplanes.

“Turkey’s military equipment often stands out for being cost-effective, reliable, and in some cases, superior to alternatives,” said Ali Bakir, a Turkey expert and non-resident senior fellow at the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

Many countries in the Middle East have recently bought Turkish combat drones after “experiencing inefficiencies with pricier Chinese” unmanned aerial vehicles like the Wing Loong-1 and 2, Bakir said.

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in Kyiv. Despite being battlefield proven, Turkish combat drones had until recently largely failed to make waves in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: AP

In July, Turkey received its largest defence order from Saudi Arabia : a US$3.1 billion contract for the TB2’s more sophisticated bigger sister, the high-altitude, long-endurance Akinci combat drone.

The contract involves the transfer of technology to enable Saudi Arabia to domestically manufacture the Turkish drone.

South Korea shares many of Turkey’s political advantages as a US ally, but also enjoys a long-standing reputation as a top global manufacturer of high-quality goods, giving Seoul a clear advantage in the Asia-Pacific arms bazaar.

“In general, Korean weapons exports are preferred to Turkish,” said Dave DesRoches, a professor at the US National Defence University’s Near East South Asia Centre in Washington.

South Korea has a reputation as a quality manufacturer of civilian equipment, including hi-tech equipment, which is not enjoyed by Turkey Dave DesRoches, US National Defence University

“South Korea has a reputation as a quality manufacturer of civilian equipment, including hi-tech equipment, which is not enjoyed by Turkey,” he said, creating a sort of “halo effect which bleeds over” from things such as automobiles, televisions, and computers into weapons.

Turkey will “continue to struggle with this reputational deficit for some time, until it achieves parity as a producer of commercial high technology”, DesRoches said.

However, Turkey will retain substantial cost advantages compared to most developed national exporters of weapons.

As a new entrant, Turkey’s defence industry has so far found it tough to secure large orders from countries in the Asia-Pacific, he added.

Ankara lost out a contract worth US$920 million to supply Malaysia with 15 light combat aircraft earlier this year, and a US$574 million deal with the Philippines for six offshore patrol vessels – both of which were awarded to South Korean competitors.

“Decisions like the Philippines and Malaysia opting for Korean defence products could be influenced by political factors,” the Atlantic Council’s Bakir said.

While Turkey “offers competitive pricing, cutting-edge technology, and proven efficiency, it’s still a newcomer” compared to South Korea, China , Italy and the like, he said.

But with Turkey’s openness to collaborations, including joint ventures and technology transfers, “many believe it’s only a matter of time before [Turkish defence manufacturers] secure a larger share of the Asian market”, Bakir said.

Turkish potential

Turkish firms have certainly established a beachhead in the region in recent years.

In March last year, Ankara-based manufacturer FNSS supplied the first 10 Kaplan medium-weight battle tank frames to its Indonesian joint venture Pindad, which installed Belgian turrets to complete their construction.

That same month, Turkish Aerospace Industries and its Italian partner Leonardo also began deliveries of six T-129 Atak helicopters to the Philippines under a US$270 million contract.

A Turkish Aerospace Industries Atak helicopter, of the sort the Philippines has ordered, hovers at an air show in Britain. Photo: Reuters

Turkey’s efforts to sell its domestically developed armaments in Southeast Asia have met with less success, however.

Its renowned combat drones, despite being battlefield proven, largely failed to make waves in the region until May this year, when Malaysia signed a US$92 million with Turkish Aerospace Industries for three Anka medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft.

Instead, Turkey has had to rely on the sales of hundreds of its various armoured vehicles to Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to lay the foundations for a larger stake in the Asian market.

As a relative newcomer, it will initially only “really be of interest to Asian countries that either face sanctions or bans in defence trade from the major European and American suppliers”, like Indonesia and Pakistan, said Bernard Loo, a senior military studies fellow at Singapore’s Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

As a consequence, such buyers “have had to be fairly flexible in terms of from where or whom they are able to acquire defence equipment”, he told This Week In Asia.

Tourists and residents in Istanbul. Turkey has had to rely on sales of its armoured vehicles to Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to lay the foundations for a larger stake in the Asian defence market. Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan is already a leading buyer of Turkish military hardware, having taken delivery of three of four Milgem naval corvettes under a 2018 contract.

Last year, Pakistan also began inducting an undisclosed number of TB2 and Akinci combat drones supplied by Turkey’s Baykar Defence.

Other opportunities exist, however, for Turkish weapons makers in places like Malaysia and Thailand that have, especially since the 1990s, “adopted a much more eclectic approach to defence acquisitions”, Loo said.

“These Asian countries are themselves seeking to move up the defence-industry ladder, to not simply be importers of defence equipment, but to begin to produce their own defence equipment and to eventually become exporters of at least niche defence equipment,” he said.

Similarly, Turkey’s Kaan stealth warplane may eventually prove attractive to Asian nations that are “unlikely to be approved for participation” in the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter programme, DesRoches said.

“It’s uncertain how successful” Turkey’s efforts to attract Asian partners to the Kaan programme will be, “but it it’s natural to expect” that other countries would “desire advanced aircraft”, DesRoches said.