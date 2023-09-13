Philippines ‘open for business’ as Marcos Jnr says sovereign wealth fund will be run by professionals
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr calls for more direct investment into the Philippines in areas including infrastructure, power generation, agriculture and renewable energy
- The fund will operate without political interference, Marcos Jnr adds, amid Philippine lawmakers’ concerns it could fall victim to mismanagement
Addressing an audience of private investors, representatives of family offices, and other sovereign wealth managers at the Milken Institute’s 10th Asia Summit in Singapore on Wednesday, Marcos Jnr again called for more foreign direct investments into his country in the sectors of infrastructure, power generation, agriculture and renewable energy, declaring his nation “open for business”.
Last year, the Philippine leader said he secured investment pledges of US$14 billion from his visits to Indonesia and Singapore on his first overseas trip as president.
Philippines’ Marcos Jnr approves wealth fund bill, promising ‘utmost prudence’
“It will be run as a fund. It is not run by the government, it is run by professionals,” Marcos Jnr said of the Maharlika Investment Fund on Wednesday. “That is one of the main assurances that I have to give … because when the politicians get involved, then the financial decisions are no longer purely financial in nature, [and] that causes an inefficient management of the fund.”
Marcos Jnr’s comments come as Philippine lawmakers raise concerns the fund could fall victim to mismanagement, while his own sister Senator Imee Marcos has said she feared it could take the path of Malaysia’s scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB, which was looted of billions.
Imee questioned the timing of the creation of a sovereign wealth fund given the government’s large external debt, much of it a legacy of her and Marcos Jnr’s father, the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who racked up borrowings to fund infrastructure projects in the 1970s and 1980s. The senior Marcos’ 21-year rule was associated with large-scale corruption and crony capitalism.
President Marcos Jnr told the Singapore conference that the new fund was a way of using idle reserves to generate growth and jobs for the Philippines without borrowing further.
The fund would use government seed capital to invest in key projects, partnered by investments from both private and public moneys, he said.
The Philippines also needed capital to rectify an inefficient power distribution system and its highly bureaucratic way of doing business, he added.
All of these run counter to the sentiments of domestic economists and business leaders. Late last year, 12 groups of business leaders and economists issued a statement opposing the bill for the fund, which was later signed into law by Marcos Jnr in July.
They argued the Philippines does not have surplus funds and should prioritise the paying down of foreign debt, which has risen again by US$7.5 billion to reach nearly US$120 billion at the end of March according to the Philippine central bank.
Funds should be deployed into delivering public services, they added.
