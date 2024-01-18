The Australian arm of troubled Chinese property giant Country Garden, Risland Australia, has struck a deal to sell its remaining landholdings in Sydney, a move that will mark the developer’s full exit from Australia

Avantaus, another Chinese-backed private developer with a presence in Australia, previously known as Sunglow, has placed an option to buy the remaining parcels of land at the housing estate of Wilton Greens in Sydney’s southwest for about A$240 million (US$157 million).

Risland on Wednesday confirmed it had entered into an agreement “to divest its partial interest in the Wilton Greens development, encompassing stages three to six of the project, totalling around 330 hectares of residential subdivision”, and said it would continue to develop the first stages of the development which it had been selling.

An artist’s impression showing an aerial view at the Wilton Greens development in Sydney. When completed, Wilton Greens will be worth A$2 billion and have a total of 3,600 houses. Photo: Handout

“The strength in the Australian real estate market continues to enable Risland’s growth and development, affirming our unwavering commitment in the region. The divestment also allows Risland to rebalance its portfolio and continue to seek new opportunities to operate in the important Australian market,” its chief executive Guotao Hu said.