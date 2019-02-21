Channels

Minamikojima (front), Kitakojima (middle right) and Uotsuri (background) are the tiny islands in the East China Sea, called Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese. Photo: AP
Explained: Diaoyu/Senkaku islands dispute

  • The island chain, claimed by China, Taiwan and Japan, is made up of five islets and three barren rocks covering an area of 7 square kilometres
Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 7:36pm

