A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Gandhi to cow vigilantes, fake news and ‘watchman’ Modi: India’s election explained
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising voters he’s India’s ‘watchman’
- Religious violence, unemployment, demonetisation, fake news and big-name opposition are some of the things he should have seen coming
Topic | Asia elections
A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP