Asian member states have grown in prominence as China, India and Indonesia’s economies have boomed over the past two decades. Photo: AFP
Explained: why the G20 summit matters for Asia (and Asean)
- Asia’s major economies have become increasingly important at the multilateral forum since its founding 20 years ago
- Experts say the forum is an opportunity for the likes of China and Japan to step into leadership roles formerly dominated by the West
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan shows off new technology as G20 leaders gather in Osaka
- Robotic hands and machines for cleaning up space go on display at International Exhibition Centre
- Event designed to show ‘innovation can help drive economic growth’
