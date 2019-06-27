Channels

Asian member states have grown in prominence as China, India and Indonesia’s economies have boomed over the past two decades. Photo: AFP
Explained

Explained: why the G20 summit matters for Asia (and Asean)

  • Asia’s major economies have become increasingly important at the multilateral forum since its founding 20 years ago
  • Experts say the forum is an opportunity for the likes of China and Japan to step into leadership roles formerly dominated by the West
Topic |   G20
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 10:55pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:17am, 28 Jun, 2019

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan shows off new technology as G20 leaders gather in Osaka

  • Robotic hands and machines for cleaning up space go on display at International Exhibition Centre
  • Event designed to show ‘innovation can help drive economic growth’
Topic |   G20
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
