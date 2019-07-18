A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?
- Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
- With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
South Korea’s Moon warns Tokyo against taking trade dispute into ‘dead-end street’
- President Moon Jae-in met with senior executives from 30 leading companies and criticised Japan for imposing export curbs on three materials for political purposes
- Moon said he would ‘drastically’ increase spending and support domestic production to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers
