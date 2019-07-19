Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained: what’s at stake in Japan’s 2019 upper house election?
- The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition maintains its lead over the lacklustre opposition parties, and is poised to retain its two-thirds supermajority
- It is likely to be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s final campaign, as he has promised to not contest another term as LDP leader after 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in June. Photo: Reuters
US ‘eyes trade deal’ with Japan as South Korea tensions mount
- The rumoured pact could cover American meat exports and Japanese cars, a political win for both countries’ leaders
- But it comes amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Tokyo and Seoul, which Washington says it is staying out of
