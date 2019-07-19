Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained

Explained: what’s at stake in Japan’s 2019 upper house election?

  • The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition maintains its lead over the lacklustre opposition parties, and is poised to retain its two-thirds supermajority
  • It is likely to be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s final campaign, as he has promised to not contest another term as LDP leader after 2021
Topic |   Japan
Craig Mark

Craig Mark  

Published: 7:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in June. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US ‘eyes trade deal’ with Japan as South Korea tensions mount

  • The rumoured pact could cover American meat exports and Japanese cars, a political win for both countries’ leaders
  • But it comes amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Tokyo and Seoul, which Washington says it is staying out of
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:28pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:28pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.