Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: riots in Indonesia’s Papua region
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region with infrastructure spending, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic | Indonesia
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE