Samsung’s head office in Seoul. Samsung Group contributes one-quarter of the South Korean economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: why Samsung heir’s corruption case poses a new test for the South Korean firm roiled by global trade disputes
- Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong was freed from jail in February after serving one year for his involvement in a corruption case – but he may be sent back behind bars if the Supreme Court rules against him
- This comes as the company reels from export curbs by Japan and ongoing economic uncertainty worsened by the US-China trade war
Samsung Electronics’ head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s Samsung scrambles to find replacements for Japanese suppliers as trade row rumbles on
- Two of the materials targeted by Tokyo’s curbs are essential to making memory chips. A third is used in hi-tech TV screens and smartphone displays
- Analysts disagree on how long it would take South Korea to develop domestic production. Estimates range from a few months to more than 10 years
