Sabah state is rich in natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
What’s behind the revived dispute between the Philippines and Malaysia over Sabah state?
- Manila recently reignited an old row with Malaysia over Sabah, a founding state of the Malaysian Federation that was historically under the rule of a Philippine-based sultanate
- The decades-long row takes place even as both countries are working together to stamp out Islamic militancy in their shared waters
Topic | Diplomacy
Sabah state is rich in natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
Malaysia rebukes Philippines for ‘unfriendly’ remarks as Sabah sovereignty claim resurfaces
- The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary recently said Manila would not abandon its longstanding claim on the state of Sabah, reigniting an old row between the neighbours
- Malaysia says Sabah state has been ‘recognised by the United Nations and the international community’ since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia 56 years ago
Topic | Malaysia
Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP