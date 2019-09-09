Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sabah state is rich in natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained

What’s behind the revived dispute between the Philippines and Malaysia over Sabah state?

  • Manila recently reignited an old row with Malaysia over Sabah, a founding state of the Malaysian Federation that was historically under the rule of a Philippine-based sultanate
  • The decades-long row takes place even as both countries are working together to stamp out Islamic militancy in their shared waters
Topic |   Diplomacy
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 9:38pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sabah state is rich in natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
Politics

Malaysia rebukes Philippines for ‘unfriendly’ remarks as Sabah sovereignty claim resurfaces

  • The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary recently said Manila would not abandon its longstanding claim on the state of Sabah, reigniting an old row between the neighbours
  • Malaysia says Sabah state has been ‘recognised by the United Nations and the international community’ since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia 56 years ago
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:03pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.