Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A reef in the disputed Spratly islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Explained

How will Malaysia and China’s maritime consultation mechanism affect the South China Sea dispute?

  • The recently announced bilateral mechanism has given rise to questions over the disputed waterway, where both countries have overlapping claims
  • A recent Malaysian foreign policy update has proposed turning the South China Sea into a region of peace, friendship and trade
Topic |   South China Sea
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 11:11am, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A reef in the disputed Spratly islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.