Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party wave flags from atop a vehicle during the anti-government Azadi (Freedom) March. Photo: AFP
Explained

Why Pakistan’s Islamists aren’t the real problem for Imran Khan

  • An influential cleric is leading the campaign to bring down Pakistan’s leader but the Islamists are really window dressing for an intricate opposition movement
  • Should Beijing be worried about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor?
Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain

Tom Hussain  

Updated: 4:41pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party wave flags from atop a vehicle during the anti-government Azadi (Freedom) March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.