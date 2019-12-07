A boy receives a vaccine during a nationwide campaign against measles in Samoa. Photo: Unicef/AFP
Anti-vaxxers’ claims fuel Samoa measles epidemic, with 63 deaths before Christmas
- Public health experts warn the outbreak is a cautionary tale for any nation where vaccination rates drop below 90 per cent
- The Philippines, which has coverage of just 67 per cent, has the largest outbreak in Southeast Asia with more than 42,000 cases this year
Topic | Pacific nations
