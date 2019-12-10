White Island is one of several volcanoes in New Zealand that can produce sudden explosive eruptions at any time. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand volcano: why White Island erupted with no warning
- At least five people have been confirmed dead and that toll is expected to rise, following the eruption on Monday at the popular tourist site
- The expansion of water into steam is supersonic in speed and the liquid can expand to 1,700 times its original volume. This produces catastrophic impacts
The White Island eruption sent a plume of steam and ash an estimated 3.6km into the air. Photo: AFP
New Zealand volcano: White Island death toll expected to rise to at least 13 after ‘no signs of life’
- One Malaysian has been confirmed dead and tourists from China, Australia, the US and Britain are among those missing and injured
- New Zealand police have opened a criminal probe into the tragedy
