Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Explained

White Island: why were tourists allowed to visit New Zealand volcano?

  • New Zealand promotes itself as the adventure capital of the world but there is a fine balance between providing excitement and the safety of those involved
  • Perhaps it is time for the tourism industry, government and volcanic experts to review current rules. We can minimise the risk, but never totally rule it out
Topic |   New Zealand
Michael Lueck

Michael Lueck  

Updated: 12:50pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Australasia

White Island: horrific accounts of injuries and rescue efforts after New Zealand volcano erupts

  • ‘A lot of people were just screaming and crying,’ says Lillani Hopkins, who was offshore in a boat. ‘It was just trying to reassure people … And keep them alive’
  • Six deaths have been confirmed but another eight are believed dead and there are 30 more people still in hospital, including 25 in critical condition
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:43pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.