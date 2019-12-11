Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
White Island: why were tourists allowed to visit New Zealand volcano?
- New Zealand promotes itself as the adventure capital of the world but there is a fine balance between providing excitement and the safety of those involved
- Perhaps it is time for the tourism industry, government and volcanic experts to review current rules. We can minimise the risk, but never totally rule it out
Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
White Island: horrific accounts of injuries and rescue efforts after New Zealand volcano erupts
- ‘A lot of people were just screaming and crying,’ says Lillani Hopkins, who was offshore in a boat. ‘It was just trying to reassure people … And keep them alive’
- Six deaths have been confirmed but another eight are believed dead and there are 30 more people still in hospital, including 25 in critical condition
