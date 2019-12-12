Lava streams down Anak Krakatoa volcano during an eruption in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Explained: Asia’s deadliest eruptions – and four volcanoes to watch

  • Volcanoes are an unpredictable, ever-present hazard that can sometimes erupt without warning, as Monday’s explosion in New Zealand shows
  • We list seven of the region’s biggest and most recent notable eruptions – and four of Asia’s volcanoes to watch
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Dec, 2019

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, on December 12. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand volcano: death toll rises as plans made to retrieve bodies from White Island

  • The official death toll has risen to eight, with another eight presumed dead on White Island and over 20 in intensive care
  • Authorities say there is a 50 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption, but plans are being made to retrieve the remaining bodies on Friday
Reuters

Updated: 1:57pm, 12 Dec, 2019

