Lava streams down Anak Krakatoa volcano during an eruption in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Explained: Asia’s deadliest eruptions – and four volcanoes to watch
- Volcanoes are an unpredictable, ever-present hazard that can sometimes erupt without warning, as Monday’s explosion in New Zealand shows
- We list seven of the region’s biggest and most recent notable eruptions – and four of Asia’s volcanoes to watch
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, on December 12. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand volcano: death toll rises as plans made to retrieve bodies from White Island
- The official death toll has risen to eight, with another eight presumed dead on White Island and over 20 in intensive care
- Authorities say there is a 50 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption, but plans are being made to retrieve the remaining bodies on Friday
