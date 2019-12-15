Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. Photo: EPA-EFE
How Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali’s mentor-protégé relationship turned sour
- Worsening ties mark a decoupling of political destinies that were once intertwined, mirroring what happened between Mahathir and Anwar
- Amid calls within the PKR for Azmin to be sacked, there are fears that purging a loyalist would create a martyr
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after Apec 2020
- The prime minister, who had anointed his successor after taking office last year, said he’d make way for Anwar even as the latter faced new sexual allegations
- Mahathir said stepping down after the Apec summit hosted by Malaysia in November 2020 would prevent any disruptions
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
