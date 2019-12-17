Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
The murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu and the allegations against Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak
- The Mongolian translator was killed in 2006 but her case remains a source of intrigue due to her alleged links to a submarine deal and the former leader
- In December, one of the men convicted of her murder signed a statutory declaration claiming Najib had ordered him to ‘arrest and destroy’ Altantuya
Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuya Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia
- Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
- Najib has dismissed the allegations as ‘complete fabrication’
