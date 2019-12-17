Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
The murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu and the allegations against Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak

  • The Mongolian translator was killed in 2006 but her case remains a source of intrigue due to her alleged links to a submarine deal and the former leader
  • In December, one of the men convicted of her murder signed a statutory declaration claiming Najib had ordered him to ‘arrest and destroy’ Altantuya
Topic |   Malaysia
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 3:54pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuya Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia

  • Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
  • Najib has dismissed the allegations as ‘complete fabrication’
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:46pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters
