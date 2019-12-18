The World Trade Organisation today sets the rules for 96 per cent of global trade. Photo: AFP
The US has crippled the WTO’s appeal court. What does this mean for Asia?
- Washington’s decision to block the nomination of new judges to the court sees the organisation facing its biggest ever crisis, experts say
- Observers warn that a toothless WTO could lead to an escalation of trade tensions such as the ongoing spat between Japan and Korea
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
