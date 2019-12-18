Demonstrators hold pictures of victims on November 23 as they mark the 10th anniversary of the Maguindanao massacre in the Philippines. Photo: AP
The Maguindanao massacre: the Philippines’ bloodiest political killing

  • The verdict in the trial for the killings – which saw 58 people, including 32 journalists, slaughtered in 2009 – will be issued on December 19
  • The leaders of the powerful Ampatuan family are charged with ordering the killings in a bid to quash an election challenge from a rival clan
Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Raissa Robles has written for the SCMP since 1996. A freelance journalist specialising in politics, international relations, business and Muslim rebellion, she has contributed to Reuters, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Daily Mail, Times of London, Radio Netherlands and Asiaweek. She runs the award-winning investigative and opinion blog, raissarobles.com. Her book, Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, a brief history of the dictatorship won the 2017 National Book Awards for Non-Fiction. Her Twitter handle is @raissawriter.

