Demonstrators hold pictures of victims on November 23 as they mark the 10th anniversary of the Maguindanao massacre in the Philippines. Photo: AP
The Maguindanao massacre: the Philippines’ bloodiest political killing
- The verdict in the trial for the killings – which saw 58 people, including 32 journalists, slaughtered in 2009 – will be issued on December 19
- The leaders of the powerful Ampatuan family are charged with ordering the killings in a bid to quash an election challenge from a rival clan
Topic | The Philippines
